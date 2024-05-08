Thirty-two veterans from across Middle Tennessee embark on a trip of a lifetime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thirty-two veterans from across Middle Tennessee will embark on a trip of a lifetime on Wednesday!

25 Vietnam War veterans, six Korean War veterans and one Korean and Vietnam War veteran will depart from BNA early Wednesday on a flight to our Nation's capital.

Honor Flight is a nationwide program that pays tribute to veterans through an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. There they get to visit memorials, and be honored for their service with a day of recognition and remembrance.

Wednesday's honor flight kicks off at 5 a.m. with the presentation of colors, with the flight departing at 6 a.m.