'This is a big deal': Local sports bars fill up for World Cup final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The much-anticipated World Cup final match took place this afternoon.

Among the excitement were dozens of fans, packed in local sports bars, to share the moment with one another.

Inside Neighbors in Germantown, the bar was packed, the beer was flowing, and every screen was turned to the World Cup final.

"We're all very stressed, my group chat's blowing up right now," laughed Victoria Dunoyer, cheering on Spain.

"Really watched a lot of the games this summer and really hope that Messi wins it tonight," said a fan of Argentina, Jude Ellison.

More and more eyes were on the World Cup this year, with growing interest in the sport and the US hosting the majority of the matches.

"I think having it in the USA especially has just been huge," said Sarah Pouliot, cheering on Argentina.

"You don't see everyone hyped up like this for just the normal leagues every year, so it's good to see all the enthusiasm," said a Spain fan, Divya Menon.

That enthusiasm proved that no matter the outcome, it was all about experiencing the game together.

"It's exciting. I know it's not like a famous sport to watch, but everyone's just as thrilled as I am, so it's awesome they support soccer now just as much as we have," said Dunoyer, who is from Spain but lives in Nashville. "So it's nice to see."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.