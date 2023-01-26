Those needing emergency rent assistance in Nashville to continue receiving help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last week the Metro Action Commission announced it had run out of money to help people with emergency rent assistance.

However, Wednesday, MAC said it has found ways to keep helping people.

MAC said it is restructuring funds to continue to help people with rent and mortgage payments and will resume processing applications again immediately.

The money is being pulled from areas like building upkeep, supplies, emergency operations, data collection and other things that for now will be put to the side.

This will also help to prioritize HOPE applicants currently in court who are still behind rent payments because of the impact of the pandemic.

MAC said this is a short-term fix and the agency is looking to city leaders to find a long-term solution for the increased demand for rent assistance.

Keep in mind, high rents aren't going away. A December study from Zillow showed the average rent in Nashville was up 8 percent from the year before, to about $1,800 a month.

MAC expects to help about 700 people thanks to the reallocated funding.