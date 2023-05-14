Thousands attend the 82nd annual Iroquois Steeplechase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people flocked to Percy Warner Park for the 82nd annual Iroquois Steeplechase on Saturday.

The park was bustling with excitement, even members of the NewsChannel 5 team were there.

The event is known for its horse races, but for many, it's about creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The sound of horses galloping echoed through the air as they raced towards the finish line. The cheers and screams from the spectators added to the excitement of the race.

Horses weren't the only ones jumping over something on Saturday. Attendees had to do the same to avoid the muddy ground.

"I'm a little worried about my shoes and the mud," Kathy Gray said.

Others were excited to relive memories from the past.

Before the races, people played games like cornhole and enjoyed spending quality time with loved ones. Ella Saliba came to Steeplechase with her childhood friends.

"We all have so many different experiences. We're all studying different things and far across the country, so it's really cool to come back," Saliba said.

For some, the event was a chance to spend quality time with their significant other. Kathy Gray attended the event with her husband, who had suffered a stroke the previous year.

"He had a stroke last year in October, and you don't realize how short time could possibly be until something like that happens," she said.

First-timer Will Stone was excited to see the jockeys race to the finish line and even witness a few tumbles.

"It's a southern tradition to come out here and hang out with friends and family. Meet new people," he said.

The event not only brought joy to the attendees, but it also raises money for the Monroe Carell Junior Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. The event also supports "Friends of Warner Parks" and "The Foundation for the Horse," too.