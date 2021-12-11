Thousands without power in Middle Tennessee after severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands are without power after severe storms ripped through the Middle Tennessee area overnight.

Nearly 87,000 customers are without power in Nashville, according to Nashville Electric Service.

"NES crews are responding to wide-spread power outages across the service area," NES said in a media statement. "The line of severe storms knocked out power to about 87,000 customers, and crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power."

An additional 6,000 customers are without power from Middle Tennessee Electric.

Dickson Electric also reported nearly half its homes are without power. Nearly 16,000 are without power in that electric grid, which is nearly 42% of its customer base.