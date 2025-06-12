Tick-borne illnesses are a real threat, especially for cats: How to keep them safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's peak tick season — which means it's all the more important to check yourself, your kids, and your pets for bugs.

A local veterinarian says this year has seen an unusually high number of one particular tick-borne illness called bobcat fever. With a 90% to 95% mortality rate if untreated, the disease is largely a threat to outdoor cats.

"One of the hospitals close to us has seen 9 cases already this year. Like I said, we saw 2 last week. Unfortunately, both of those kitties died," said Dr. Todd Hurst at the Harpeth Valley Animal Hospital. "There's a lot of danger in the world for outdoor kitty cats, but infectious diseases like this is a big risk for them. So if we can protect them, let's do that."

While cats are the biggest worry this year, dogs and humans are also vulnerable to tick-borne illnesses.

Dr. Hurst says the best way to keep your pet and your other family members safe is to put your dog or cat on tick prevention medication year-round.

"If your dogs and cats get ticks on them, and then they come inside, those ticks can get on you or your children and pass really nasty things along to us as well," he explained.

While ticks are most often found in tall grass and in the woods, they can be anywhere — so Dr. Hurst says be extra careful in your yard and at the park.

He also suggests having a conversation with your veterinarian about the best tick-prevention methods for your pet.

