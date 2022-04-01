Tickets now on sale for Garth Brooks' opening night at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets are now officially on sale for Garth Brooks' newly added show at Nissan Stadium.

On Monday morning, the country superstar announced a new opening night for his Nashville show — Friday, April 15. Brooks is scheduled to play the following day at Nissan Stadium as well.

Thousands of his loyal fans likely recall how his 2021 show ended at Nissan Stadium. His opening acts were already performing when severe weather hit, and the show was postponed. Eventually, the show and four other stops on Brooks' tour were canceled due to concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19.

Sales will be limited to an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.