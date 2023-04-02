Tin Pan South Festival returns to Nashville for 31st year

The iconic songwriter festival Tin Pan South returned to Nashville this week for its 31st year.

Hundreds of songwriters, including notable and up and coming artists, have played across ten stages in Nashville.

The experience allows fans listen to their favorites songs while learning the stories behind each one.

The five-day event helps artists on the rise gain exposure, as well as, donates proceeds from one event to charity.

Event organizers say this week, more than ever, the healing power of music has been on display.

"You get to come to a venue, hear the stories of how songs are written, or what word, or moment, or person inspired a song. And it just allows music fans to connect even more, even deeper to a song they already love," Director of Development for NSAI, Lyndsie McClure, said.

Thousands of people attended the festival, but the final tally of attendees will be announced at a later date.