Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival brings you the stories behind the songs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you ever wondered what inspired the lyrics of some of country music's biggest hits? You can find out later this month at the 2023 Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival.

Now in its 31st year, the five-day festival produced by Nashville Songwriters Association International hosts artists on stages across Nashville for unique, intimate performances you can only find in Music City. From March 28 through April 1, more than 400 performers will participate in 98 shows across 10 venues.

Stars like Jessie James Decker, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae and Chase Rice will join their friends and co-writers for these special performances and storytelling "in-the-round" sessions.

"If you've never experienced a songwriter show, it's a different experience than a concert," Tin Pan South COO Jennifer Turnbow told NewsChannel 5 in 2022. "You get to hear the stories behind songs, you get to hear and see friendships between writers... you become a part of this intimate setting."

A full lineup and weeklong passes are available now at the Tin Pan South website.