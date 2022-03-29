Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival returns to Nashville after 2 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is returning to Nashville this week after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday and runs for five nights with shows in nine different venues. In response to the pandemic, the festival's website says there are varying COVID-19 protocols at each of the venues.

"They will tell you stories and they'll joke with one another and they'll tell you interesting tidbits about the songs before they sing them," Festival Director Jennifer Turnbow said."Then you get to hear [the songs] the way that they originally imagined them in their head in the writer's room. Sometimes that was 20 years ago and sometimes that was yesterday."

Turnbow called this type of show a magical experience. She said what sets them apart from other festivals is that these performers are all songwriters.

Tin Pan South

"You're not going to know in most cases 90% of the names that you see on the lineup, but when you start to dig a little bit, when you show up at the show you're going to know most of the songs they play," Turnbow said.

If you do not buy passes, you are able to go to shows by paying cash at the doors. Pass holders do have preferential admission. Doors open 30 minutes before, except for at 3rd and Lindsley. They open an hour before showtime, according to Turnbow.

