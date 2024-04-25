Tips for buying plane tickets for your summer vacation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer is right around the corner, which means this is peak time for people to book their vacations.

According to some recent data, the cost of plane tickets is on a downward trend.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported the average domestic airfare for 2023 was just over three percent lower than it was in 2022.

According to Nerd Wallet, airfares dropped about 7 percent in March compared to the same month last year.

Travel experts said, if you have flexibility, traveling on Wednesdays and Thursdays will save you the most money when planning your trip this summer.

Flight prices also can vary by the day, so plan ahead which day you buy your ticket.

"It used to be Wednesday based on when airlines used to publish their new fares used to be Tuesday night. And so a lot of people think that Wednesday is the best day to book, but current data says that it is actually Sunday," said one travel expert.