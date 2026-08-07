Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Titans build excitement for new season with Blue and White Scrimmage

The Tennessee Titans will kick off their farewell season in Nissan Stadium tonight with the Blue and White Scrimmage
Titans build excitement for new season with Blue and White Scrimmage
Titans build excitement for new season with Blue and White Scrimmage
Titans build excitement for new season with Blue and White Scrimmage
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will host their last open practice in the current Nissan Stadium tonight at the Blue and White Scrimmage!

The event is free for all fans to enjoy. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with Practice starting around 6:30 p.m. The first 10,000 fans will receive a free 2026 schedule magnet! There will be fireworks at the end of the game.

You may also notice the lovable T-Rac has a new look.

Check out Megan's full live interviews to learn more about the Blue and White Scrimmage and what to watch out for this Farewell Season at Nissan Stadium! Have a story idea for Megan? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Nashville officer talks man off bridge in body cam video

Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.

- Carrie Sharp

Get the news you need from the station you trust.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.