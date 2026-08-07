Titans build excitement for new season with Blue and White Scrimmage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will host their last open practice in the current Nissan Stadium tonight at the Blue and White Scrimmage!

The event is free for all fans to enjoy. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with Practice starting around 6:30 p.m. The first 10,000 fans will receive a free 2026 schedule magnet! There will be fireworks at the end of the game.

You may also notice the lovable T-Rac has a new look.

Check out Megan's full live interviews to learn more about the Blue and White Scrimmage and what to watch out for this Farewell Season at Nissan Stadium! Have a story idea for Megan? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com