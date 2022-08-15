Titans linebacker Bud Dupree pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault following fight at Germantown Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans' Alvin "Bud" Dupree has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in connection to a fight at a Germantown Walgreens earlier this year.

In January, the linebacker was among a group of people who got into an argument with the store's employees. During the argument, one of the employees allegedly began filming Dupree with his phone. Dupree grabbed the employee and his phone before getting into a fight with him.

Dupree later met with detectives and agreed to turn himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge. He pleaded guilty on Monday morning.