Titans select Matt Rogers as next Public Address Announcer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After naming six finalists and leaving the vote up to fans, the Tennessee Titans have selected Matt Rogers as their next public address announcer.

Matt Rogers is no stranger to football or the Tennessee Titans. Rogers played for the University of Washington football team and then became a college football broadcaster for Turner Sports. He's currently a high school football public address announcer and is a proud Tennessee Titans season ticket holder.

But he may be best known for being a finalist in Season 3 of American Idol and hosting several reality TV shows on network and cable TV.

The Titans told Rogers he won the position through a video message from Offensive Tackle Taylor Lewan playing over the Titantron at Nissan Stadium. "My stomach dropped, I smiled and kind of started crying at the same time. It was phenomenal," Matt Rogers told NewsChannel 5.

Rogers and his family plan to keep their season tickets despite the fact he'll have a new view each Sunday during home games. "I'm so grateful. This is my team, this is my home," Rogers said. "I'm walking on sunshine, I'm so happy."

He also said he's already planning his signature catchphrases and can't wait to start announcing this fall at Nissan Stadium. "Don't tell anybody, but I would do this job for free. In fact, I would pay to do this job. It's that big, I'm so happy," Rogers said.

He will replace Mike "The Duke" Donegan, who retired after more than twenty years with the team.