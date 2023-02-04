To journey through grief and healing in East Nashville, try woman's newly constructed phonebooth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.

People use the unconnected rotary dial telephone and booth as a way to process grief after a loved one passes away. Visitors dial their loved one's number and can hold a one-way conversation with deceased loved ones.

Allison Young has been wanting one for many years.

“I was finally able to get a phone booth in September, and I wanted to open it on this specific weekend," said Allison Young.

Young unveiled the wind phone on the anniversary of her grandparents' passing: the weekend of February 4.

"It’s important to offer as many different kinds of grief approaches as you can, so you help as many people as you can when you’re dealing with grief," explained Young.

Young knows some people aren't familiar with a wind phone, but it’s already helping her friends out, like Renee Zaremba.

"It's having a spot where you can focus and a place that is meant to help you feel like you can communicate with the spirits of the people who you can’t pick up the phone and talk to anymore. It is going to give me the ability to get some closure," said Zaremba.

Closure is something Zaremba has been wanting for a very long time, after losing a good friend last year.

"There have been many nights that I have tried to — in my mind — say the things to him I would have liked to say if I had the opportunity, but it never felt complete," Zaremba said.

Now, Zaremba is able to feel whole again. The wind phone is located at 1425 Rosebank Avenue in East Nashville.

Young has opened it up to the community. You can stop by and park in her driveway to use it.

There's also a little free library available, next to the Wind Telephone.