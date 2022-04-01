Top lawmaker says Vaught verdict sets bad precedent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's third-highest politician believes the RaDonda Vaught verdict sets a dangerous precedent for other healthcare professionals.

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton made the comments in a post-floor session press conference with reporters.

Sexton said he watched the Vaught trial and found it concerning Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk chose to prosecute the case when he won't pursue gun crimes or charge someone who rioted downtown.

"If I was a physician or a nurse, I would be a little worried about it because if you make an honest mistake, which I think the nurse did, Glenn Funk is going to take you to trial," said Speaker Sexton. "I think that's a little concerning. I haven't seen a DA do that other than him."

Vaught was convicted by a jury of two felonies for mixing up medications and giving them to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey, causing her death. The convictions are for criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult.

However, the case has been polarizing. There's been a large outpouring of support for Vaught online. A petition for her clemency has already reached 167,000 people.

District Attorney Funk responded to the comments Thursday evening.

He released a two-page statement that reads as follows:

Also, the family of Charlene Murphey released this statement: