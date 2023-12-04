Town of Smyrna holds Christmas parade, collects donations for food-insecure families

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — From decked-out floats to all the candy you can gather, the Town of Smyrna celebrated the holiday early with their 48th annual Christmas parade.

Hundreds of families packed Lowry Street in Smyrna to watch bands, dance teams and even the Grinch, welcome in the holiday season.

"This has been going on for [close to] 50 years," said a trumpet player in the parade, Kylie Thacker. "It brings people a lot of memories."

"Almost every year we go to parades because my family likes it and we like it too," explained 10-year-old Keishlyn Suarez Portillo. "I'm excited for Christmas!"

The throwing of candy from floats to eager, wide-eyed children wasn't the only giving going on.

The town said they received at least 3,200 food donations at the parade, and it will all go to Nourish Food Bank to help food-insecure families in our area.

"If people get food during Christmas, they're going to be more happy about Christmas and feel special about it," said Thacker.

The town says if you still want to give non-perishable food items, you can drop off donations at Smyrna Fire Hall on Lowry Street from now until the end of the week.