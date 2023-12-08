Traffic Jam: Why a professional musician plays the tuba to brighten commutes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Of the many sights and sounds that tell the story of Nashville rush hour traffic, none of the others turn heads quite like Joe Hunter. After all, it's not a common sight to see someone playing the tuba along the side of the road.

"I love it," said Hunter. "Just love to tuba man."

Almost nightly, Joe steps under the bright orange lights of the Hicks-Ellis Tunnel on Thompson Lane.

"I like to call it the Tubatorium," said Hunter.

Despite his grand name, it's not exactly a grand concert hall.

"Excuse me," said Hunter as he takes a big cough. "Nothing like a little raw diesel!"

Believe it or not, Joe says the tunnel is his favorite place to perform — even though he's played at music venues across the country.

"I can’t even describe how much all I’ve learned musically playing in there. From interacting in the audience to hearing the chord and everything," said Hunter.

His set list includes gospel, rhythm and blues, he's even known to sing acapella from time to time. Unfortunately, many in his audience are either oblivious or ambivalent. But for the ones who love Joe, they reroute their commute just to hear him play.

"Thank you, thank you. Y’all have a good ride. Merry Christmas," Hunter tells one vehicle who pulled over to give him a tip.

He knows many of the regulars by name.

"Thank you Jessica," Hunter says to one driver. "That’s Vaughn!"

It's those sweet moments that inspired these car-side concerts in the first place.

"I used to get stuck in this tunnel as a commuter. A whole eight-hour day at work and then 45 minutes of traffic," said Hunter. "I was kind of coming uncorked, and it was a lot of work to keep myself together, and I didn’t succeed with that all the time."

Hunter hopes by providing a soothing soundtrack for the drive home, he can offer up the comfort he could never find behind the wheel.

"They’re not in their phone, they’re not screaming at the bumper in front of them," he said.

But that's not the only motivation behind these melodies. As a longtime backup musician by trade, Hunter loves getting to perform solo in the headlights.

"It’s my show. You know?" he said.

All of the drivers lucky enough to get stuck in the tunnel sure seem to love him right back.

"Does this make your drive a little better?" asked NewsChannel 5.

"Oh so much better. Makes us happy every time," replied the passenger.

"I just have fun man, and hopefully I can share the fun with everyone in this tunnel," said Hunter.

Hunter performs most weekday evenings at the Hicks-Ellis tunnel on Thompson Lane in South Nashville.