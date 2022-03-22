Train derailment under investigation in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn (WTVF) — A train derailment that sent 11 train cars off the track Monday was called an "unfortunate incident," according to the railroad company.

The train cars have been removed, and the scene today is all cleared.

Eleven train cars derailed in Mt. Juliet on Division Street near South Greenhill Road midday on Monday. Ten of the train cars were rock hoppers, and the other was an empty propane tanker with leftover gas residue.

It was not leaking, according to Wilson County Emergency Medical Assistance officials.

RJ Corman Railroad Group was on the scene to investigate.

Todd Bivens — the company's Director of Risk Management — said the company believes the derailment was caused when crews started unloading a rail car full of rocks. The train was already stopped on the tracks.

Bivens said this caused an imbalance and the car derailed, sending 10 other trains down with it.

Those who live by the scene were surprised by the derailment.

"I heard the train. You know, I heard it. And then I heard the sirens," said resident Gary Wilcox.

Wilcox was outside Monday when the commotion happened not too far from his backyard.

"It could happen again, it could. It really could but is it going to make me move from here? No. I like where I live and I come out here all the time and talk to people just like you."

WeGo Transit said following the completion of clean-up efforts along the tracks, the WeGo Star will operate all three regularly scheduled trips this Tuesday afternoon. All route 64 Star Downtown Shuttle and route 93 Star West End Shuttle trips will also operate as scheduled.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow WeGo Public Transit on social media and visit WeGoTransit.com for continuous updates.

Customers can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App for detailed information and service updates or call Customer Care at 615-862-5950.

