Training future IT professionals to keep a future 'CrowdStrike' incident from happening again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From airlines and hospitals to banks and government offices, a global tech outage continues to impact almost every aspect of our lives in this digital age.

Tech experts say the outage stemmed from an update to antivirus software used by businesses around the world called CrowdStrike.

There's a good chance you've been impacted by this today, but should you expect more outages like this in the future?

As businesses slowly get back up and running, we're checking in with the head of the school of computing at Lipscomb University, Steve Nordstrom, who trains students in this special room that houses a self-contained computer network — cut off from all others in the outside world.

It allows future IT professionals in school the chance to simulate real outages just like the CrowdStrike incident, without the fear of causing actual damage like today's outage did.

The room gives students the opportunity to figure out how to solve bugs and outages in real time, building the very skills being used right now in the real world.

