Trash, recycling, and mail won't be on a regular schedule for a few more days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There was no trash collection in Metro Nashville on Wednesday and limited mail delivery after snow fell overnight.

Turns out, anyone who normally gets their waste picked up on Wednesdays or Thursdays will likely not see a trash truck until Friday.

A Metro Water Service spokesperson says the department is pausing pickup for a second day to ensure the safety of employees and the community.

When will trash collection resume

If your trash is normally picked up on Tuesday or Wednesday, your trash is tentatively scheduled to be picked up on Friday

If your trash is normally picked up on Thursday or Friday, your trash is tentatively scheduled to be picked up on Saturday

When it comes to recycling collection services, those will not be provided at all for the remainder of the week. This will allow workers to focus on trash collection. Residents are asked to hold their recycling until their next scheduled recycling collection day.

Of course, this schedule is weather-dependent. We expect to get an update Thursday afternoon about Friday and Saturday service.

If you want to sign up for service alerts, you can download the Nashville Waste & Recycling App. The app allows you to view your trash and recycling collection schedule, get reminders for your pickup day, and search for waste materials to learn how they can be recycled, composted, or disposed of, correctly all in this app.

"Neither rain nor snow nor sleet..."

When it comes to mail, local postal officials report that mail carriers will continue to make every attempt to deliver to all addresses, where it is safe to do so.

Customers are asked to maintain a clear path to mailboxes to help facilitate safe delivery. If your mail does not get delivered, unfortunately, you cannot pick it up at post offices, as it is taken out for delivery with each respective letter carrier.

Online, USPS posts alerts with the latest information on retail and delivery services by zip code.

