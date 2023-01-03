Tree Canopy Bill focuses on protecting, replacing trees in Nashville as city continues rapid growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council will be taking up a bill focusing on protecting and growing trees in Nashville after a number of the city's trees have been removed through development.

Over the course of eight years, ending in 2016, Nashville lost around 918 acres of tree canopy. There has not been another assessment since, but the city estimates another 10% has been lost. Another analysis is set for this year.

Most of these trees lost are in the urban zoning overlay. In 2016, there was a master plan put together creating tree canopy goals.

"Nashville’s forests provide benefits including enhancing air and water quality, reducing storm surges, flood attenuation, moderating temperature, providing wildlife habitat, providing recreational opportunities, offsetting carbon emissions, promoting tourism and economic opportunity, and enhancing the beauty and livability of Nashville," the bill reads.

The main portion of the proposal sets rules for protecting trees and planting new ones. It covers things from sidewalk design standards, requiring landscape plans and canopy tree requirements in parking areas. It also gets into the area of tree replacement and protection plus the removal permitting process.

The bill was drafted by tree advocate groups along with Council Member Kathleen Murphy.