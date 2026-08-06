Trial delayed for man accused of killing Alyssa Lokits while she was running on Nashville greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Alyssa Lokits was shot and killed nearly two years ago while out for a run in Nashville. Paul Park, the man accused in her murder, was scheduled for trial next week. Now that trial is delayed.

The judge pushed back the start date because the defense argued they received more evidence in July, they had not seen before, and now need more time to prepare for a fair trial.

Free to Move, the nonprofit started in Lokits' honor, released a statement on the trial delay.

"We are incredibly disappointed by the news of the delayed trial for the murder of our sister and friend, Dr. Alyssa Dawn Lokits, within a week of its scheduled start date.

It has been nearly two years of agonizing grief, through which we have steadily dedicated ourselves to carrying her legacy through the nonprofit created in her honor, Free to Move.

While no amount of justice being served will ever make up for the loss of Alyssa, a sentence could provide a semblance of comfort for those left in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy.

It is appalling and shameful for the defense to force the loved ones of an innocent victim to linger, painfully awaiting justice. Postponing the trial only prolongs the trauma, not just for us, but for the greater Nashville community and the millions of people who have heard Alyssa’s story."

Both sides have 30 days to propose a new trial date. A status hearing has been set for December.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com