Live: Trial for two men accused in Nashville nurse's murder continues into Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial for two men accused in the murder of a Nashville nurse is continuing into its sixth day.

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed in December 2020 while she was driving to work on Interstate 440. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan have been charged with first-degree murder in her death and are facing life in prison without parole if they are found guilty.

On Friday, the state rested its case in this trial. The defense asked the judge for acquittal, but the motions were denied.

On Saturday, Cowan waived his rights to testify in this trial. Hill told the judge he will take the stand during this trial.