Try new local restaurants this week for Nashville Black Restaurant Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you needed an excuse to eat out this week or grab food to go, this is it! There are more than a dozen restaurants the Nashville Black Restaurant Week campaign is encouraging people to go to.

Some of the restaurants include Wille B's Smokehouse, Slim + Husky's Pizza, Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream, and Strike Out Wings.

This is the third year Black Restaurant Week has been held in Nashville featuring a variety of cultural foods and flavors.

The goal of the campaign is to emphasize that these restaurants actually need support for more than just the week. Restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now inflation. The odds are already stacked against Black-owned restaurants — less then 20 percent of U.S. employer businesses are minority-owned according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Black Restaurant Week is celebrates more than 12 hundred restaurants across North America.

Nashville's week is celebrated between Friday, Septmber 29, and Sunday, October 9.

You can check out the Nashville Black Restaurant Week directory to pick which restaurants you want to try this week.