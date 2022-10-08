TSU 2022 Homecoming: What you need to know about the iconic celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homecoming at TSU is always an exciting event, but given that this year the HBCU has the biggest incoming class, the festivities are expected to be bigger than ever.

This year, the Tigers will face Bethune Cookman. The game kicks off on Sunday at 5 p.m., but before then, a homecoming parade will get the party started.

The annual homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday on Jefferson Street and will travel west to the university campus. It will feature the TSU Aristocrat of Bands, different high school bands, and floats.

Homecoming week brings together the TSU community in droves and it's not just about celebrating the football team, it's about celebrating the legacy of the school.

For people attending their first-ever homecoming, the outpouring of support means that TSU graduates stand united.

Alumni from every generation are in town celebrating their alma mater, and many of them can't wait to share their knowledge with current students.

"I was here in 1957, and I graduated from Tennessee State. I'm an alumni cheerleader, and I'm 82 years old all the way from Orlando, Florida," former student Brenda Bolton said.

She said she makes the trip back year after year to be a role model and inspire current students to give back to the university.

The parade will involve road closures. If you're planning on attending, Metro Police, advise you arrive early.

Here are a list of road closures that will be in effect for the parade:

Jefferson Street from 10th Avenue North to the TSU campus will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The I-40 west exit ramp at Jefferson Street will close at 8:30 a.m. In addition, the following closures will be in effect:

John A. Merritt Boulevard from 28th to 33rd Avenues

12th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

14th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

16th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

Meharry Boulevard between 12th and 16th Avenues

Phillips Street between 12th and 16th Avenues

Jackson Street between 12th and 16th Avenues

Ireland Street between 12th and 16th Avenues

Scovel Street between 23rd and 28th Avenues

Beasley Street between 23rd and 28th Avenues

Ed Temple Boulevard between Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevard & Albion Street