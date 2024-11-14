TSU warns state lawmakers their financial situation is dire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School representatives with Tennessee State University told state lawmakers today that they may not make its next payroll without help from the state.

TSU laid off staff this fall to help with some of the financial crisis, but Thursday the school told lawmakers during a building commission meeting their situation had turned dire. Payroll each month is between $18 to $20 million. This comes at a time when the university is in a transition.

The university experienced audit findings this year about how it deals with the school's finances. Those previous findings influenced state lawmakers to craft legislation to vacate the school's board. Gov. Bill Lee swiftly vacated the board after the legislature passed the bill. The previous university president Glenda Glover left her post this summer.

"The previous president, administration and trustees operated this university in such a way as literally you are out of money," Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said during the committee. "They're gone and they've left the situation where literally you were going to fail payroll on Nov. 29 if you had not had an infusion of cash from the state."

Some of this crisis derived as TSU experienced an influx of enrollment, which resulted in a housing crisis. That caused students to live in hotel rooms. The university also struggled with distributing scholarship money, which crippled how students were going to make it through their semesters. We interviewed multiple students about their issues with the school.

In a state audit report, Mumpower's office focused on the housing crisis on campus that started back in 2017. It was only made worse in 2022, when TSU quadrupled the scholarship budget from $6.4 million to $28.3 million, with dorm space limited for that influx of students.

"You have no reason to feel like the pressure is relieved," Mumpower said to TSU officials. "The pressure is still on and the life of this university is still on. The previous administration and its trustees have driven this university to a breaking point, and it is up to you to reorganize, reorient and lead to a rebirth of this university."

Lawmakers scorned TSU officials that Glover entered into a contract with the university. The school said they thought the contract was for around $800,000 but didn't know the exact amount. This arrangement came from a prior TSU board, school officials told lawmakers.

"The question becomes, if she's caused all these problems, why would you continue to pay her a lot of money to advise on a situation that we're dealing because of her leadership when she was at the helm of the university?" House Speaker Cameron Sexton asked.

Underfunding and the background context

The federal government wrote a letter to Gov. Lee last fall, explaining that Tennessee State University is owed $2.1 billion in back pay for underfunding the school.

Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee are land-grant colleges. As outlined in the Second Morrill Act of 1890, all land-grant colleges should receive the same funding. A land-grant college is a research-based school within the state. Both schools have extensions to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and both have agriculture programs.

In essence, TSU still had to function as a land grant college without the same funding, the letter stated.

Looking at raw figures, those clad in orange accept substantially more funding than those in blue. In 2023 for example, Knoxville received $461.4 million while TSU got $65 million. However, both schools have vastly different enrollment figures.

NewsChannel 5 looked at the state budgets for this year 2023 and spun back to 2012. That included looking at both universities' budgets to reference check.

During 2023 the legislature provided TSU with a lump sum of $250 million for infrastructure projects. This came after years of unpaid land grant matches by the state, a joint committee of the legislature decided. However, that committee said TSU was owed more than half a billion dollars.

A facility assessment concluded that TSU's maintenance needs alone total $337.5 million. Some proposed projects include updating electrical infrastructure, re-roofing buildings, safety and security infrastructure improvements on campus, demolishing four halls, building new residence halls and apartments and a new library.

In addition to facility updates, funding needs were found necessary for financial aid programs, retention and graduation support services and mental health counseling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we have them.

