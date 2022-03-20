Tullahoma native Isaac Eady makes his 'Mother Church' debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's soundcheck time at the Ryman Auditorium, and while there are plenty of good views from the pews, Isaac Eady may have the best seat in the house. Because while the lead singer may stand in the spotlight and the guitarist gets the solos, it's up to Eady to keep everyone on time.

"It’s all from the drums man," said Eady.

And what a time this is for Isaac, a native of Tullahoma, making his debut in this hallowed hall.

"My entire family will be in tonight and that’s everything for me to get to play for them at the Ryman of all places," said Eady.

He made his debut using the instrument that he's been playing for more than just a beat.

"That’s my heart, that’s my soul right there man, I love the drums. That’s just a lifelong relationship with this instrument that I just love so much," he said.

But in order for it to be a lifelong relationship with the drums, it means starting from the very beginning.

NewsChannel 5 first introduced you to Issac in the early 1990s, when he was shorter than a snare drum.

"He was exposed to music in the womb and he’s always been around music. It’s had a great influence on him," said Walter Hamilton Sr., Issac's grandfather.

"He’s amazing to be 2-years-old, his sense of timing. It’s not that Issac bangs or beats, Isaac plays," his grandmother told us at the time.

It didn't take him long at all to be the star of his family band. As Issac grew, so did his skills. NewsChannel 5 checked back in with Issac in 2009.

"I mean since I started playing when I was so young, they’ve always taught me not to get big-headed," Eady told us when he was 17-years-old.

Issac comes from a long line of musicians. In 2009, the family band consisted of his grandfather on lead guitar and his uncles on bass and keys.

"It’s really been the thing forever, we all just get together and play," said Walter Sr., who passed away shortly after the 2009 story aired.

Those family connections made Issac's debut at the Ryman back in February, that much more special.

"He’s kind of close to us. He’s kind of an OK musician I guess you’d say. A drummer of sorts, and he just happens to be our nephew," said Tim Hamilton, Isaac's uncle.

Isaac's family members say they wouldn't miss this moment for the world.

"I couldn’t tell Isaac to break a leg tonight, but I did tell him to break a stick," said Beth Hamilton Taylor, Isaac's aunt.

Just making it onto this stage with his new band, the Tedeschi Truck Band, is a story in itself.

Isaac had moved down to the Gulf Coast after graduating high school and was picking up gigs wherever he could.

"One Thursday, the Tedeschi Trucks Band walked through the bar and hung out and the other drummer Falcon, he was listening, I had no idea he was even there," explained Eady. "He sent me a snare drum and was like look little brother, we’re gonna talk man, we’re going to be friends, you’re going to know me my whole life."

Now Isaac and Falcon play alongside each other as duo drummers for the band. The lead guitarist says bringing Isaac on board was just perfect timing. "He’s still young and hungry and there’s something to having that energy in the band that’s really important," said Derek Trucks.

But as you might expect, Isaac's ambition still beats as strongly as his drum set. He's also debuted his first solo album entitled "No Turning Back."

"The first record, the first of many," said Eady.

Because as a drummer, his job is to keep time. As for his family, they can't wait to keep up.

"Look at what he’s done, look at what he’s done. It’s amazing the career he’s had already and there’s no telling what he’ll do going forward," said Beth Hamilton Taylor, his aunt.

