Turn in temps: Plant business adjusts to quick drop in temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sharp turn in temperatures this weekend is shaking things up.

Neil Anderson with Gardens of Babylon Landscapes at the Nashville Farmers' Market says employees have to adjust to the 20 and 30-degree weather by bundling up and spending more time in the indoor areas.

"We have a seemingly endless supply of hand warmers," he laughed.

They also care for the plants differently, identifying those most at risk and employing techniques to avoid the effects of freezing temperatures.

"Certain things we'll bring indoors because they really can't tolerate it," explained Anderson. "Certain things we're covering with a frost blanket."

Anderson says they can see freezing temperatures for plants until mid-April, but the frost blanket can adequately protect against them.

Business also takes a minor hit in less-than-ideal weather.

"If it's overcast or rainy, that can reduce business by as much as half," Anderson said.

Thankfully for him, the sun was out Saturday.

He says moving forward, in two months' time, the most frost-sensitive plants like tomatoes and peppers will finally be ready to plant.