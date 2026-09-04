TVA says it's prepared for continued heat wave as electricity demand sets 2026 record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week's extreme heat pushed electricity demand on TVA's system beyond levels seen during the January 2026 ice storm, setting a new demand record for the year, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Despite the record demand, TVA officials say they are not concerned about power shortages as high temperatures continue into the holiday weekend. "We're not expecting any load curtailment or calls for reducing power," TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler said.

Fiedler said TVA's nuclear and coal-fired generating stations continue to provide the foundation of the utility's power supply, while newer natural gas plants help meet spikes in demand during periods of extreme weather.

Last summer, NewsChannel 5 toured TVA's Gallatin natural gas plant, where officials explained the facilities are specifically designed to operate during periods of peak electricity use. "They are designed to run dead of winter, dead of summer when the peak is high," a TVA representative said during the tour.

With Labor Day weekend expected to bring both hot weather and increased activity across the Tennessee Valley, NewsChannel 5 asked TVA whether there were concerns about the additional strain on the power grid. "We're not expecting any issues. Go out, have fun this weekend, be safe," Fiedler said.

AI data centers driving growing demand

The record demand comes as TVA faces another challenge: keeping pace with rapid growth from AI data centers and advanced manufacturing projects moving into the region.

When asked whether TVA can continue meeting demand as more large-scale AI facilities seek to connect to the utility's system, Fiedler said TVA remains confident in its ability to serve new customers. "TVA is keeping up with demand from the population growth, from the AI data centers and the advanced manufacturing," he said.

TVA says the growth in data centers has been dramatic.

According to the utility, data centers accounted for just 1% of TVA's industrial load in 2019. By 2025, that figure had increased to 18%.

Industrial customers make up about 60% of TVA's total electric load. Based on those figures, data centers now account for more than 10% of TVA's total electric load.

The increase has fueled questions from some residents about whether large data center projects could increase costs for residential customers.

TVA says data centers must pay infrastructure costs

TVA officials say new policies are intended to prevent existing customers from subsidizing power infrastructure for data centers. "If they want power, then they need to come up with the money upfront," Fiedler said.

TVA says data center developers are responsible for paying the upfront costs of new electrical infrastructure required to serve their projects. "That will ensure data centers will pay their fair share," Fiedler said.

More power plants on the way

As electricity demand continues to climb across the Tennessee Valley, TVA is planning significant additions to its generation fleet.

TVA has announced plans to add more than 6,200 megawatts of new power generation, which the utility says is enough electricity to power approximately 3.6 million homes. "Energy matters, we need more of it and TVA is building it," Fiedler said.

TVA officials say those new generating resources will be needed as population growth, advanced manufacturing projects and energy-intensive AI data centers continue expanding across the region.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.