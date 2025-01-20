Twice this month, a homeowner is without heat despite a home warranty for emergencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it’s this cold outside, staying inside is your best bet.

However, for the second time this month, I heard from a homeowner who is without heat despite purchasing a home warranty for emergencies.

Dimple Simpson is running seven space heaters to warm her home just north of downtown Nashville. Her heat pump stopped working in mid-December.

"One night I cried because it was so cold," said Dimple Simpson. "It seemed like my feet, hands, and everything was locking up on me. That's how cold it was."

Even with several space heaters running, the temperature in her home is barely 60 degrees in this bitter cold.

For years, she's paid for a home warranty to cover unexpected breakdowns of major systems like her heater. This past fall, she switched to Choice Home Warranty, paying $1,600 for five years of coverage.

"I'm going to give you the sad part of it all. My house is the gathering house for the kids, and this has been going on ever since December 18. My kids have not been able to come over for a Sunday dinner because it's too cold," Simpson said.

On Monday, I sat with Simpson through two phone calls with Choice Home Warranty. Despite visits from three different technicians, she's still left without a solution—and an end in sight.

Simpson's situation is nearly identical to what Cheryl Williams is dealing with in Clarksville, which I covered earlier in January. Williams is also a Choice Home Warranty customer. Her main heater stopped working in mid-December.

"Their premise is if it can't be repaired it'll be replaced," said Cheryl Williams on January 9. "They do everything they can to not replace it. That thing has been patched and patched over time. They don't want to replace it."

Williams, who was told by a technician who came to her house that her heating unit needed replacing, was just told in the last few days the company would give her $3,000 towards a replacement. She was under the impression it would be covered.

For perspective, the average home typically requires a 3 to 4-ton unit, which can cost as much as $8,500.

While we were at Simpson’s home and she was on the phone, she learned that her particular replacement parts were back ordered until January 30. Then only during a second call, was she informed that if she wanted heat before the parts arrived, she would have to source the parts and arrange for installation through another company. The representative also noted that this alternative would need to cost less than the $785 agreed upon with the Choice Home Warranty subcontractor.

"What are they doing? What are they doing with our money?" Simpson said.

We let Consumer Affairs at the Tennessee Attorney General's Office know about issues with this company. A spokesperson shared with us that based on past data, complaints about home warranties are among the most notable complaints they receive.

If your heat goes out, remember to close off unused rooms, layer up with blankets and warm clothing, and contact a professional for repairs. It is not a good idea to attempt to fix heating systems yourself, as that can be dangerous.

