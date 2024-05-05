Two Nashville Fire Department firefighters to be honored in national memorial service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may notice the U.S. flag being displayed at half-staff Sunday to recognize the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service that will be held in Maryland.

11 firefighters from Tennessee will be honored and two of them worked for the Nashville Fire Department.

Malcolm Arrington was 54 when he died in 2021. He was a member of the Nashville Fire Department for 31 years, working his way up to being an engineer at the department.

Captain William Brooks will also be honored. He died at 59 years old in 2022. He was a member of the Nashville Fire Department for more than 35 years.

Sunday's service will be held at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Maryland at 9 a.m. central time. You can live stream the service and support the families being honored starting at 8:30.

This is the 43rd annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. 226 firefighters will be honored.

President Joe Biden has ordered all Federal office buildings to fly the American flag at half-staff Sunday in honor of the memorial service and encourages the public to do so too.