Two Nashville women are vying for spots on the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the walls inside Music City Boxing, you'll find some of the most iconic images ever taken in a boxing ring. But it's not lost on Kenisha Johnson and Christine Forkins that they all depict men. "Women, we’re not supposed to be out there fighting and doing something so rough and so looked at like a man’s sport," Johnson said.

"There’s just a lot of stereotypes that — who’s going to want you if you’ve got a black eye? Who’s going to want you if you have a broken nose?" Forkins said.

That may be at least one reason why they don't pull any punches. But the more likely reason is — both women have qualified for the biggest boxing tournament of their lives — the U.S. Olympic Trials in Lafayette, Louisiana next week.

"It’s an amazing opportunity," said their coach and owner of Music City Boxing, Stephen Grand. "There are five qualifying national tournaments when you’re leading up to an Olympic year and in order to qualify for U.S. Olympic Trials, you either have to win or be runner up in one of those five tournaments."

You have to be an elite boxer to qualify even once, but both Christine and Kenisha technically qualified twice in two different weight classes. "I won my final by stopping my girl in the second round," Forkins said.

"I had to lose 25 pounds in this camp but it was a sacrifice over Thanksgiving," Johnson said.

Ironically, neither began lacing up their gloves with any dreams of Olympic laurels. "For me, I just got into it by trying to lose weight," said Johnson. "The coach was like yea you should compete. I was like no. You want me to actually get punched in the face?"

"That was really the first time I had been punched in the face and I just fell in love with it," Forkins said.

Loving it might be an understatement. Both have pretty much placed boxing as the priority of their lives. "There’s not a lot of free time," said Johnson.

"Every day, sometimes multiple times a day, and if they’re not here, I guarantee they’re thinking about this 24/7," said Grand, their coach.

But Grand is a little worried, all this work could be for nothing. It's not cheap to get to the tournament in Lousiana, so these bruisers in the ring are hoping the community will get in their corner and help support them. "AirBnbs, hotels, rental cars, travel expenses," said Grand. "It’s a big undertaking."

If you'd like to donate to their cause,click here for their GoFundMe page.

Already, they've raised a few thousand dollars and need a few thousand more. "We’ve got all this support behind us, all these people who clearly believe in us. It means everything," Forkins said.

And with any luck and some hard work, Coach Grand will be more than happy to do a little redecorating of the gym's walls. "I think Stevie’s definitely inspired to put us up there soon -- for sure," said Johnson with a chuckle.

"I can’t tell you how proud of them I am," said Grand, fighting back emotions. "They don’t get paid for it, they do this because they truly want to be great. And I have nothing but admiration and respect and love for these two."

The Music City Boxing team is slated to leave for Louisiana this weekend. Kenisha and Christine will compete starting December 4th. NewsChannel 5 will keep you updated on how they do!