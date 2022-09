NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two restaurants are closing their doors for good in Music City.

Whiskey Kitchen and the M Street's Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.

According to the posts, all team members from Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern have accepted opportunities at other MStreet concepts.

The Whiskey Kitchen location was open for 13 years.

Both locations thanked all team members and guests for experiencing their locations with them.