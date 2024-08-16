Watch Now
Two teens arrested for the murder of South Nashville teen in January

WTVF
(FILE) - Metro police vehicle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens have been arrested for the January murder of another teen in South Nashville in January. That shooting marked the first homicide of the year in Nashville.

MNPD detectives said 18-year-old William Silva was shot multiple times in the early morning of January 2 during a robbery.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Gabriel Beltran was arrested in Murfreesboro and his co-defendant, 18-year-old Htet Star was arrested in Antioch Thursday evening.

They were both 17 at the time of Silva's murder and are charged at Juvenile Court.

Police said Silva was shot near Nolensville Pike and was dropped off at Southern Hills Medical Center at 1 a.m. the morning of January 2 with multiple bullet wounds.

Silva died a short time later.

MNPD's data dashboard reported there has been 38 shooting victims under 18 so far this year. 10 of them have been fatal, and Silva's was the first

Silva's mother shared a GoFundMe after his death to help support her and her family as they mourn the loss.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com

