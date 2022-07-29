Two teens charged with attempted homicide in shooting outside First Bank on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 16-year-old in the parking lot of a First Bank on Thursday.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the victim and five others arrived at the parking lot inside a 2013 black Toyota Camry. After withdrawing several hundreds of dollars from the ATM, police said the teen was shot in the stomach.

He proceeded to fire at the car as it fled from the scene and detectives were able to locate the vehicle at a residence in the 3400 block of Tisdall Drive.

A 17-year-old was arrested and an 18-year-old Lawrence Keeton was subsequently taken into custody at his home on Meadow Court.

MNPD

A search warrant at the residence found two pistols, rifles, firearm accessories and ammunition, as well as small amounts of marijuana, suspected heroin and suspected fentanyl.

Keeton admitted to detectives during an interview that he shot the 16-year-old.

Police said his claim of acting in self-defense is not supported by surveillance and witness statements and that robbery is believed to have been the motive.

The 16-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition and the two teens have been charged with attempted criminal homicide.