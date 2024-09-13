U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monitors water levels due to remnants of Hurricane Francine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is actively monitoring the remnants of Hurricane Francine, which could impact the Cumberland River Basin.

Water management is crucial for various purposes, but the potential for flooding increases when significant rainfall affects large bodies of water.

"When we start to see a hurricane or remnants like Francine coming up, we get our rainfall forecast," said David Bogema, chief of water management at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District.

This week, the Corps has anticipated rainfall moving through the Cumberland River Basin. The district is preparing to manage the impact on the river system.

"When a big rainfall event comes through, we're able to hold back some of that water in those large storage reservoirs to help decrease flooding downstream," Bogema said.

Although rainfall totals are not as severe as initially forecasted, the Corps is still closely monitoring precipitation.

"When Old Hickory gets an inch or two of rainfall and the runoff comes into it, we have to release that because we don’t have flood storage in that project — that's not what it was congressionally authorized for," Bogema said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also responsible for maintaining water levels during periods of drought.

"Water stored back in the spring, we’ve been releasing to ensure our congressionally authorized project purposes are being met for navigation, generating hydro-power," Bogema said.

Despite these efforts, Bogema does not expect significant rises along the mainstem of the managed river systems but warns of potential localized flooding.

"On streams, unregulated streams that we don’t have any dams on—Mill Creek, Harpeth River—we’re looking at those areas, making sure the public is aware," Bogema said. "If you see water over a roadway, turn around, don’t drown."

During droughts, water releases also support recreation, provide power to homes, and keep barges moving along the river.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com