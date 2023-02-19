U.S. Women's National Soccer Team at Geodis Park hosting international teams for SheBelieves Cup.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is all about women's empowerment at Geodis Park Sunday as The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team hosts a doubleheader here in Nashville as part of the SheBelieves Cup. This is part of the team's initiative to inspire women and girls from all over to achieve their goals in the sport.

As four-time FIFA Women's World Cup winners, making history as the most successful women's team, they are quite the inspiration.

The SheBeleives Cup is good practice leading up to the World Cup this summer in New Zealand.

Sunday at Geodis Park the U.S. will go against Japan at 2:30 p.m. Then at 5:30 p.m. it is Brazil vs. Canada. All four teams are ranked within the top 11 women's soccer teams in the world.

This is the second round of games for the tournament. It started earlier this week in Orlando, then will end in Frisco, Texas Wednesday.

Before the tournament got started in Florida, the U.S. Postal Service dedicated a stamp in honor of the U.S. Women's soccer team meant to represent the team's legacy.

"The brightness and energy of the sport overall. The diversity of the sport. I mean, there are just incredibly talented women across all different dimensions of the sport around the country," said Amber McReynolds, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors.

You can find tickets for Sunday's games on Geodis Park's website starting at 68 dollars and it includes both games.