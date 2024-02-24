US Army, HCA Healthcare teach future veterans about job opportunities, life after service.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To go from military life, to civilian life, can be hard.

"I thought as soon as you get out of the military, you're starting fresh," said one future soldier, JJ Baskin.

HCA Healthcare and the US Army teamed up Friday to teach future veterans about job opportunities in healthcare after military life.

They showed dozens of soon-to-be soldiers and potential applicants how the skills they learn in the military can easily transfer into the healthcare industry.

The students learned patient transport, how to stop a bleed, and had plenty of opportunities to talk with current Army members.

"HCA does care about the veterans of tomorrow, so it's really important for us to show these high school students and young professionals what careers can be like once they get done with their military service," explained the HCA military affairs program manager, Jonathan Snider.

"It's good for them to see it for themselves and speak to veterans who have been through it and are happy to come back and still represent the Army," added Captain Patrick Funkhouser with the US Army.

It doesn't hurt that this could fill the gap when it comes to healthcare employee shortages.

"We want to help close gaps in employment for clinical roles that are important for us, but also what we want to show them here is healthcare is more than just nurses and doctors," said Snider. "We have IT professionals, supply chain...you name an MOS in the Army, and we hire it here at the organization."

HCA reports they hired more than 5,000 veterans in 2023.

