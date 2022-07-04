Vendors prepare for large crowds during 'Let Freedom Sing' celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With hundreds of thousands of people downtown for Music City's Let Freedom Sing event, food vendors are getting ready to feed a lot of hungry people.

Mylica Cathey the owner of Smokinbuttz BBQ food truck says it takes a lot of hard work to plan for July 4th.

"It's a lot of getting ready, getting prepped, smoking all the meat for all the people, making all the sides but a lot of preparation goes into play in doing huge events like that," she said.

On a typical week, the food truck see's hundreds of customers, but this week they're expecting to feed thousands more.

"This will be extra. Because everybody is out celebrating and once again we're doing two large events. We're doing the fireworks in Nashville and also the fireworks in Brentwood," Cathey said.

BBQ, mac and cheese, and pulled pork are all on the menu and Cathey said getting everything together takes a team.

"My husband, I have to give him credit, John Cathey because he does all of the smoking the meats, preparing the sides, I'm kinda behind the scenes," she said.

For eight years Cathey and her husband have been serving BBQ in in Middle TN. Their business is based in Smyrna, but she said big events downtown have been a big help.

"We did the NFL draft a couple years ago and that probably was the biggest event ever," Cathey said.

Metro Police say more than 100,000 people are expected to come out to the party. That's why Cathey said she's bringing in extra help.

"We do have an increase in staff because we want to make sure that people are not waiting in long lines because there will be a lot of people, a lot of hungry people. So we want to make sure that we get people served as quickly as possible," she said.

Food vendors will be set up on First Avenue, Bank Street and Gay Street Connector.

Food trucks will also line up on Representative John Lewis Way and will surround Walk of Fame Park.