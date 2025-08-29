Veteran neighborhood wants solution to smelly landfill

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Murfreesboro, a smelly landfill has led to a years-long battle between the city and landfill operators.

Last month, council members rejected a settlement with Republic Services that would have required treatment systems for PFAS chemicals, an odor management plan, and a new complaint portal — saying they want more to be done.

While that lawsuit over the Middle Point landfill continues, those living nearby say it's not ideal in the summertime, especially in a neighborhood full of veterans.

"If it gets really, really hot, I can definitely smell it, and it smells like the places I was deployed to. Hot garbage," said Cpl. Andrew Farrer.

According to the Tri-Star Veterans Resource Center, at least 28,000 veterans live in Rutherford County.

"We fought for our country. Don't we deserve to breathe fresh air in the land of the free and home of the brave?" asked Farrer.

On Thursday, Middle Point Landfill told NewsChannel 5 they make every effort to limit the odor.

They added a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation inspection last week found no violations.

"We make every effort to minimize onsite odor and limit the potential for offsite odor," Lindsey Turtle, the general manager of Middle Point Landfill, said in a statement. "We encourage anyone with an odor concern to reach out through our website or call us directly so we can investigate.”

