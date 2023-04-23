Victims of gun violence to speak up in 'No Longer a Victim' event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is the start of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and anti-gun violence groups in Nashville will recognize its start with an event this afternoon titled 'No Longer a Victim.'

Organizers of the event said they want everyone to come out and speak up against gun violence and for more gun control because so many people are victims in one way or another and it is time to do something about it.

No Longer a Victim will be at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church off Herman Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It is being hosted by Voices of Black Mothers United and Mothers Over Murder.

Clemmie Greenlee, the CEO of Mothers Over Murder, who has been an advocate against gun violence since her son was killed in 2003, said this is an opportunity for anyone to come up to the podium and share how gun violence has impacted them.

It will feature families who have lost loved ones. James Shaw Jr. who stopped the Waffle House shooter in 2018 will share his story. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake is also expected to speak.

It will also feature students like Emma Marlowe with the Tennessee Student Solidarity Network, who have been advocates for gun control to end mass shootings in schools like what happened at The Covenant School.

Greenlee said she wants people to realize they are all fighting the same fight.

"Everybody needs to come and stand together on all gun shootings," said Greenlee. "Whether it's by the police, mass shootings, or one on one. It's gun violence. It ain't about who's pulling the trigger right now. It ain't about the mental illness to me right now. It's about the gun laws need to change."

"We have the power the thousands and thousands of us to put social pressure to actually make the changes that we want to see," said Marlowe. "And we want to show them that they have the power to do that respectively for their own causes as well. And the idea is you can get more manpower behind a certain event by creating a bigger network and making everyone aware of these issues going on."

The Office of Victims of Crime leads the National Crime Victims Week campaign and has resources on its website for victims of all crimes, including The Covenant School shooting victims.