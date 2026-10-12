Video, new details released after armed man was fatally shot by security at federal courthouse in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Newly released video shows the moments leading up to an armed man being fatally shot by security at a federal courthouse in Nashville last week.

The video appears to show the man displaying first a knife and then a gun at a security checkpoint, before pointing the weapons at security officers at the Fred D. Thompson Federal Courthouse in downtown Nashville. The man then quickly approaches a security officer with the knife raised, the video shows.

The security officer then appears to shoot the man, and he falls to the ground.

WATCH: Federal courthouse shooting video shows man charging officer with knife

Federal courthouse shooting video shows suspect charging officer with knife i

The man was identified as Jack Gregory Henson, 41, in a joint release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee and the District Attorney General’s Office for the 20th Judicial District.

Officials said in the release the firearm was loaded and had a spent cartridge casing still in the cylinder at the time of the incident.

"At this point it is not believed that Henson fired the weapon while in the courthouse," the release said. The released video does not include any sound.

MNPD has said the man attempted to fire the weapon, but it did not discharge.

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The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8, according to officials. Henson, who officials have said was from out of state, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

The gun was a North American Arms .22 revolver purchased by Henson from a licensed firearm dealer in North Carolina in February 2022, according to the release. Officials said the small firearm could be folded into its handle. "The handle of the firearm can be folded back into the traditional position, exposing the trigger and trigger guard, when the weapon is ready to be fired," officials said in the release.

The security officer who fired the shots works with the United States Marshal Service. Rob McGuire with the U.S. Attorney's office previously said the officer is not a deputy U.S. Marshal but works in coordination with the Marshal Service. The officer has not been named.

It's not yet clear how many shots were fired, why the man might have come to Nashville and whether he was targeting anyone.

The shooting is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.