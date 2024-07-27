Vigil Saturday night for 17-year-old killed in targeted shooting in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in his duplex in Old Hickory around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Caleb Womack was found lying in his living room after Hermitage Precinct Police responded to a shots fired call — they transported him to Skyline Medical center where he died.

According to police, Womack arrived home shortly before multiple shots were fired into his duplex from the roadway. They say it was targeted gunfire and are investigating the situation as a homicide.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about the person or people responsible contact Crime Stoppers at (615)-742-7463. You can remain anonymous, and there is a cash reward of up to $5,000 available.

There is a candlelight vigil for Caleb Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. in Old Hickory on Bryan Street.