Vigil to be held for one of two teens killed in Nashville school parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vigil will be held Thursday night for one of two teens who were killed in the parking lot of Meigs Magnet School in East Nashville last week.

The candlelight vigil for 16-year-old Takeo Bills will be held in front of Forrest High School in Chapel Hill at 5:30 p.m.

Takeo, also known as Keo by his family and friends, is described as a light to be around on a GoFundMe page created to raise money for his family as they deal with this loss.

Keo's funeral will also be held at Forrest High School Saturday at 2 p.m.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with the family of the second victim in last week's shooting – 17-year-old Jalen McAdams from Franklin.

Family of teen murder victim is calling for an end to youth gun violence

Metro Police said the two friends drove together to the parking lot of the Nashville school when another car pulled up. Two teens from the other car, 18-year-old Rico Doss and 17-year-old Ashton Brown, got into the back of their car and shot and killed Jalen and Takeo.

Jalen's family said they want the violence to end. They are trying to wrap their minds around losing the baby of their family.

Doss and Brown have been arrested for two counts of criminal homicide.