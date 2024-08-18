Voices of children killed in mass shootings send a strong message to end gun violence in school bus tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The voices of mass shooting victims are featured in a unique tour designed to bring attention to gun violence. On Sunday, that tour is in Nashville.

In Green Hills, people will find a school bus that says "enough is enough" on it. On the bus they will hear the message to stop gun violence from the victims themselves.

Their voices have been recreated by AI from the program, "the Shotline." This national school bus tour is led by the parents of, Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, a victim from the Parkland Mass Shooting, and gun violence advocacy groups March for Our Lives and Change the Ref.

Nashville is the third stop on their 15 city and 13 state tour.

People can visit the bus, pick up a telephone, and hear the voices of children who have been killed by gun violence with a message to finally put an end to the violence.

The bus will be at the mall at Green Hills in front of Lush Cosmetics at 2126 Abbott Martin Road from noon to 3 p.m.

Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of Akilah DaSilva who was killed in the Antioch Waffle House Shooting will be there to speak.

Parents of students who survived the Covenant School Shooting will also speak. The Covenant School is only a mile and a half away from where the bus will be in Green Hills.

Hearing those voices will be an emotional experience for people who visit. Organizers of the tour said their messages are meant to be a wake up call to our politicians.

