Vols kick off college football season against the Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is football time in Tennessee! Saturday is a day college football fans have been waiting for, and Tennessee begins its 2023 season facing the Virginia Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium.

It is a sold-out game, so the stands are expected to be filled with orange. The last time the Vols were at Nissan Stadium was the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in 2021, and that game had a record-breaking attendance of 70 thousand fans.

This is only the fifth time the Vols have faced the Cavaliers. The last time the two teams played each other was back on New Year's day in the 1991 Sugar Bowl when Tennessee scored 23 in the second half to beat Virginia 23 to 22.

Tennessee is coming off of an 11-2 season last year, and the expectations are sky high for the Vols to be contenders to win the SEC this season, something they have not accomplished since 1998.

For Virginia, this is their first game since their season was cut short after the tragic shooting that killed three players — D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler. The Vols will be wearing helmet decals to honor them and there will be a moment of silence before kickoff.

If you are not planning to be here early already to tailgate, make sure to still get to the stadium as early as possible because you will have to deal with road closures and traffic.

Metro Police say the Woodland Street bridge will close to traffic at 8:30 a.m. and will only be open to pedestrians. The bridge will reopen to traffic after the game is over. Stadium parking lots open starting at 7 a.m. to fans with parking passes, while Nissan Stadium gates open at 9.

If you are taking an Uber or Lyft to the game, the drop-off and pickup locations will be inside parking lot E on the north side of the stadium and the intersection of South 2nd Street and Crutcher Streets on the south side.

Remember to bring your items in a clear bag. Coolers are not allowed.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m.