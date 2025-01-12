Volunteers drive first responders to work during snowstorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of Jeep drivers helped first responders get to work during Friday's snowstorm.

The Nashville Off-Road Snow Angels navigated precarious roads to make sure police, firefighters, doctors and nurses had a safe and free ride.

"Somebody said 'y'all are like snow angels, y'all come and rescue us and whenever we're in dire need, y'all are our angels!'" said Victoria Tejada, an administrator for the group.

"I was just kinda nervous, to be honest," said NICU nurse Micah Taylor of the roads Friday.

Thankfully, a volunteer driver got her to the hospital to care for her patients.

"Oh so grateful, so, so grateful," she said. "They were definitely angels able to get me to and from work safely."

The drivers, made up of people on a Facebook page with a shared appreciation for four-wheel drives, say it's nothing complicated. They just like their cars, and they like to help out.

"We all bond together and we all come together and make this happen," Tejada explained.

This was their second year doing this, and they plan to do it again next year.

If you have an off-road 4-wheel drive and want to get involved, you can get added to their Facebook page.

