Volunteers help clean up Napier community in an effort to reduce crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local non profit is on a mission to cut crime in Nashville and it's doing so by removing trash and cleaning up neighborhoods.

Recycle and Reinvest is a group that's been hosting community cleans ups since 2018.

On Sunday volunteers were out in the Napier community and collected 150 pounds of trash.

Organizers said they're focusing their efforts on underserved communities. They said data shows cleaning up neighborhoods leads to a reduction in crime and also helps restore pride for the people who live there.

"I think a lot of time we don't often understand the value that we have as people, especially Black people. And I think it's important that we start to see that value within ourselves, so we can put that value back in to the community," Executive Director & CEO of Recycle and Reinvest, Jaffee Judah, said.

Recycle and Reinvest holds community clean ups every last Sunday of the month.

To learn more about how you can volunteer or donate, you can do so HERE.

