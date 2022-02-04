Waffle House jury asks for definition of wrongfulness in relation to insanity plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the Waffle House shooter trial, the jury came back to Judge Mark Fishburn with one question mid-way through deliberations on Friday afternoon.

A jury of 12 people has begun deliberations on whether or not Travis Reinking is guilty of his actions in the 2018 Waffle House shooting.

"What is the definition of “wrongfulness?” Are we to hold someone that is mentally ill to the same definition, legally?" the jury asked on a sheet of paper to the judge.

"Since wrongfulness is not defined by statute, you are to give the term 'wrongfulness;' its common ordinary meaning to determine whether Mr. Reinking could appreciate that what he was doing was wrong, as set forth in the insanity defense charge," Fishburn replied.

If there’s no verdict by 5:30 p.m., he’s going to bring the jury back in and ask if they want to continue deliberating after they eat, or stop deliberating for the night after they eat.

Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., but Fishburn originally said he would let them deliberate as long as they would like Friday night.